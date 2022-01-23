Once Allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti Face Off at Trial

By LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The porn star who catapulted Michael Avenatti to fame four years ago will get a starring role in a New York courtroom when prosecutors try to prove the California lawyer cheated her of $300,000 in book proceeds.

Stormy Daniels Hosts A Party At The Abbey FILE PHOTO: WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 23: Stormy Daniels and attorney Michael Avenatti are seen at The Abbey on May 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tara Ziemba/Getty Images) loading...

Stormy Daniels is the key witness in Manhattan federal court at Avenatti's third criminal trial in two years. Opening statements are scheduled for Monday.

Attorney Representing Some Of R. Kelly's Accusers, Michael Avenatti Holds News Conference In Chicago FILE PHOTO:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 15: Attorney Michael Avenatti, representing some accusers of singer R. Kelly, details recent federal federal charges against the artist during a news conference at the Four Seasons on July 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged encounters. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images) loading...

He was convicted in Manhattan in early 2020 of trying to extort Nike of up to $25 million by threatening to tarnish the sportswear giant's reputation unless it met his demands.

Attorney Michael Avenatti Appears In Court For Hearing In Case Accusing Him Of Stealing Funds From Stormy Daniels FILE PHOTO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 23: Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti speaks to the media outside of a New York court house after a hearing in a case where he is accused of stealing $300,000 from a former client, adult-film actress Stormy Daniels on July 23, 2019 in New York City. A grand jury has indicted Avenatti for the Daniels-related case and a second case in which prosecutors say he attempted to extort more than $20 million from sportswear giant Nike. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

Last year, a mistrial resulted in California on charges he cheated clients there.

12 Actors Who Started As Extras In Movies And Television These famous actors all began their on-screen careers with uncredited roles in movies and TV.

Actors Who Won Oscars For Their First Movie Roles

LOOK: What 25 Historic Battlefields Look Like Today The following is an examination of what became of the sites where America waged its most important and often most brutal campaigns of war. Using a variety of sources, Stacker selected 25 historically significant battlefields in American history. For each one, Stacker investigated what happened there when the battles raged as well as what became of those hallowed grounds when the fighting stopped.

These are the battlefields that defined the United States military’s journey from upstart Colonial rebels to an invincible global war machine.

11 Incredible And Famous Syracuse University Grads If you bleed Orange, did you know these 11 famous people also bleed orange? The list is pretty incredible actually.

Below on our list you'll be able to see many of the famous names who attended and graduated Syracuse University. Granted, our list is only 11 names. You can find hundreds of names all over the internet. Here's 11 just to get an idea of some of the most notable.