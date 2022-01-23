Once Allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti Face Off at Trial
By LARRY NEUMEISTER, Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The porn star who catapulted Michael Avenatti to fame four years ago will get a starring role in a New York courtroom when prosecutors try to prove the California lawyer cheated her of $300,000 in book proceeds.
Stormy Daniels is the key witness in Manhattan federal court at Avenatti's third criminal trial in two years. Opening statements are scheduled for Monday.
He was convicted in Manhattan in early 2020 of trying to extort Nike of up to $25 million by threatening to tarnish the sportswear giant's reputation unless it met his demands.
Last year, a mistrial resulted in California on charges he cheated clients there.
12 Actors Who Started As Extras In Movies And Television
These famous actors all began their on-screen careers with uncredited roles in movies and TV.
Actors Who Won Oscars For Their First Movie Roles
LOOK: What 25 Historic Battlefields Look Like Today
The following is an examination of what became of the sites where America waged its most important and often most brutal campaigns of war. Using a variety of sources, Stacker selected 25 historically significant battlefields in American history. For each one, Stacker investigated what happened there when the battles raged as well as what became of those hallowed grounds when the fighting stopped.
These are the battlefields that defined the United States military’s journey from upstart Colonial rebels to an invincible global war machine.
11 Incredible And Famous Syracuse University Grads
If you bleed Orange, did you know these 11 famous people also bleed orange? The list is pretty incredible actually.
Below on our list you'll be able to see many of the famous names who attended and graduated Syracuse University. Granted, our list is only 11 names. You can find hundreds of names all over the internet. Here's 11 just to get an idea of some of the most notable.
Explore the Old Catskill Game Farm
Let's see what the Catskill Game Farm looks like in 2022.