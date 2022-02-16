One City in New York Makes Top 20 of “Most Unfaithful” List

I personally will always believe the phrase "once a cheater, always a cheater" but that's because I've been in that situation before. One of my previous relationships ended because I found out he tried cheating on me in my own apartment. (The AUDACITY...am I right?)

No matter where you are, there are always people that will be unfaithful. Maybe it's someone in your life who you love: a partner, a friend, a family member. Infidelity happens. In fact, according to statistics, about 40% of unmarried relationships and 25% of marriages see at least one incident of infidelity. An issue of Marriage and Divorce journal also stated that 70% of all Americans engage in some kind of affair sometime during their marital life.

Did you know there's one city in New York that ranked in the top 20 cities across the United States for being unfaithful?

According to Fox 8, the dating site Ashley Madison that caters to people who are married or already in relationships, has compiled a new list of the top 20 American cities for wintertime infidelity using its own data from more than 70 million users.

Curious about the list? Here's where the cheating happens most:

Orlando, FL Miami, FL Atlanta, GA Las Vegas, NV Cincinnati, OH St. Louis, MO Boise, ID Saint Paul, MN Minneapolis, MN Tampa, FL Buffalo, NY Spokane, WA Pittsburgh, PA Denver, CO Cleveland, OH Anchorage, AK Colorado Springs, CO Baton Rouge, LA Tucson, AZ Reno, NV

Can you believe that Buffalo is number 11? The data was gathered within the last from six member surveys, and 64% of respondents said they’ve had affairs​ during the pandemic. I guess I never would have expected that, but multiple sources show it's been on the list for quite some time. They actually are out of the top ten for the first time in a while. Maybe they're improving their patterns?

If you suspect someone in your life is guilty of infidelity, whether it be to you or someone else, counseling is always a really great option. You can search for infidelity resources near you, and you should be able to find someone to help navigate through a difficult, painful experience.

