One Of New York State’s Most Iconic Natural Landmarks Is In The Adirondacks

Did you know that one of New York State's most iconic natural landmarks is located right in the Adirondacks?

Since 1870, more than 10 million visitors have witnessed what mother nature has provided: a uniquely-carved, vertical-walled canyon made of 500 million year old rock. Have you heard of the Ausable Chasm?

Where Is The Ausable Chasm Located?

Ausable Chasm is 12 miles South of Plattsburgh, New York and is a must visit.

Ausable Chasm provides the longest float trip in New York, on the oldest natural attraction in the United States."

It's natures Lazy River, just a few hours from Central New York and the Mohawk Valley. Float tours are very popular in the summer and you're advised to arrive as early in the day as possible to avoid a possible wait.

You can read everything it has to offer, and plan your trip now online here.

What Other Natural Wonders Exist In New York?

If you love exploring places like Ausable Chasm, we are extremely lucky in New York State that there are several other iconic natural landmarks.

New York State is actually home to one of the seven wonders of the world- Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls is the oldest state park in the United States.

It was established in 1885 as the Niagara Reservation. Niagara Falls State Park stretches over 400 acres and 140 of those acres are actually under water."

Maybe you have made the trip to the Buffalo area to check it out on the American side, or made the trip over the border to see it from Canada.

If You Love Natural Wonders You'll Love This

We wanted to highlight 7 of New York's natural wonders. Check out our list below.

