Oneida and Herkimer County COVID-19 Update For September 2

There were just a half-dozen new coronavirus cases reported in Oneida and Herkimer counties on Wednesday.

Oneida County health officials reported four new cases, and have removed one positive case from the previous total after further investigation. Oneida County is reporting a total of 50 known, active cases in the county. There are four county residents hospitalized at Mohawk Valley Health System, and two hospitalized outside the county, officials report.

The following potential public exposures were announced by Oneida County on Wednesday:

08/24/20 Time of exposure: 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. (employee shift)* Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 09/07/20 08/25/20 Time of exposure: 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (employee shift)* Place of exposure: Hannaford Address of exposure: Mohawk Street, Utica Wore mask: Yes Symptom monitoring period: up to 09/08/20

Meanwhile in Herkimer County, just two new cases were reported Wednesday.

Herkimer County health officials say they have 16 known, active cases and two (2) county residents hospitalized.

