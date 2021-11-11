Oneida City Police Searching for This Wanted Person of the Week
The Oneida City Police Department is searching for a 32-year-old Oneida woman on drug charges as part of this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
Police are asking for calls to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
A Bench Warrant from the Oneida City Court was issued for Latisha Jackson, a black female, who was last seen in the Oneida and Canastota area, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess. Police say, Jackson is wanted on 1 count of Criminal Sale Controlled Substance 5th (D felony) (methamphetamine). She's also wanted on 5 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th (A misdemeanors) (meth, cocaine, mephedrone, MDPV, Hydrocodone), and 1 count of Criminal Use of Drug paraphernalia 2nd (A misdemeanor). Burgess says the charges stem from an incident that occurred on October 8th, 2020, on Stone Street in the City of Oneida.
Burgess added a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
WANTED BY ONEIDA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
Name: Latisha Jackson
Black female, 5’2, 130lbs
DOB: 2/27/1989
Last Known Residence: Oneida, Canastota
Age: 32
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Jackson, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
Nine People Arrested in Huge Drug and Weapons Sting in Oneida County
Top 6 Zip Codes In Central New York Where Sex Offenders Live
61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever
See 39 Spectacular Photos of This 18,000 Sq. Ft. Upstate NY Mansion