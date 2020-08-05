Oneida County Again Reports No New COVID-19 Deaths

The number of known coronavirus cases in Oneida County continues to slowly increase, but county health officials are reporting no deaths from COVID-19 for the ninth day in a row.

There are 10 new lab-confirmed cases, bringing Oneida County's total to 2,082.

There are 11 infected county residents receiving some type of hospital care. Just one of the 11 is said to be a nursing home resident, officials say.

There are 187 known, active coronavirus cases in Oneida County.

Health officials reported no new potential public exposures in their daily update on Wednesday.

----------------------------------------------------------