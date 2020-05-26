Oneida County COVID-19 Cases Top 900 With 2 Dead On Memorial Day

Memorial Day was not the best day when it comes to COVID-19 numbers in Oneida County.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente’s office announced Monday 26 new positive cases, bringing that total to 901.

Picente's office also announced two additional deaths, bringing the total lives lost in the county from COVID-19 to 41. Both of the deaths were nursing home related.

Meanwhile, the Oneida County hospitalizations has increased significantly to 46, with 43 in county hospitals and 3 being treated outside the county.

There are also additions to the list of public exposures including the following.

5/20/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m.-12:45 p.m.

Place of exposure: BJ’s

Address of exposure: 710 Horatio St, Utica

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1790 Black River Blvd, Rome

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/3/20

5/21/20

Time of exposure: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Place of exposure: Price Chopper

Address of exposure: 1917 Genesee St, Utica

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 6/3/20

5/21/20 and 5/22/20 (same person on both days)

Time of exposure: 7:20 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. drive thru

Place of exposure: McDonald’s

Address of exposure: 350 Oriskany Blvd., Yorkville

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to: 6/3/20

5/22/20

Time of exposure: 9:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford

Address of exposure: 55 Meadow St, Clinton

Wore mask: YES

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 6/5/20

It is essential as businesses and other activities begin to reopen that we remain vigilant and continue to harp on and practice social distancing, wearing your mask and continually wash and sanitize hands. The number of deaths continues to be discouraging news. We will continue to provide updates as the days and weeks go on.