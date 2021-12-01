Federal funding to support the COVID-19 response is headed to Oneida County.

Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand have announced nearly $1.4 million in funding for the county from FEMA.

The funds will reimburse the county for expenses related to the purchase and distribution of medical supplies and materials including PPE’s, enhanced cleaning of facilities and dissemination of information to the public.

Schumer says the funding is provided at a 100-perent federal cost share.

“Oneida County, Syracuse University, and so many other entities throughout New York heroically stepped up to fight the pandemic on the front lines, resulting in increased spending, while experiencing significant revenue losses, so I am proud to deliver this funding that will help Central NY prevent tax hikes, keep essential services running, and rebuild the local economy,” said Senator Schumer. “Pandemic recovery begins by tackling the tremendous costs local government and our higher education institutions have incurred managing the crisis and keeping students and residents safe throughout the pandemic.”

Syracuse University will received $4.4 million in FEMA funding to cover COVID costs.

“Universities and local governments grappled with unprecedented challenges during the early days of the pandemic,” said Senator Gillibrand. “The investments Syracuse University and Oneida County made in PPE and other safety measures undoubtedly slowed the spread of the virus and helped save lives. This federal funding will reimburse those expenses and help these institutions to recover from the financial toll of COVID-19. I’ll keep fighting for resources to help New York bounce back from the pandemic.”

