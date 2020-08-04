Oneida County Sees 12 New COVID Cases, No Deaths

Oneida County health officials are reporting a dozen new COVID-19 cases.

For the eighth straight day, the daily update included no new fatalities attributed to the virus. Health officials say there are currently 13 county residents receiving hospital care for the virus. All 13 are located in the county.

The total number of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases to-date in Oneida County now stands at 2,072. The death toll remains 115.

Health officials say there are currently 178 known, active positive cases in the county.

The of resolved cases involved Oneida County residents is now 1,779.

Tuesday's update included the following potential public exposures:

8/1/20

Time of exposure: 11 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Place of exposure: Stewart’s Shops

Address of exposure: State Route 233, Westmoreland

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/15/20

Time of exposure: 8 p.m.to 9:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: Texas Roadhouse

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes, when required; not when seated

Symptom Monitoring period: up to 8/15/20

