Oneonta Juneteenth Festival: A Powerful Day of Diversity and Fun June 19
A family celebration of Black culture, food, music, performances, and art is coming to Oneonta's Neahwa Park on field #5 on Sunday, June 19 with the "3rd Annual Oneonta Juneteenth Festival".
The significance of Juneteenth (a condensed form of June nineteenth), according to History.com is that Juneteenth marks the end of slavery which despite the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, really took place when troops arrived in Texas on June 19, 1865, with the intention of setting free all slaves. Juneteenth, as the longest-running African American holiday was made a federal holiday on June 17, 2021,
The Oneonta celebration this year is family-oriented with a focus on health and wellness. The host of the event, Diandra Lee Sangetti-Daniels has a full spectrum of activities planned with yoga, live music, black-owned food vendors, performances, art, face painting, bounce houses, and art gallery displays from artists Nyala Blue and Bertram Knight.
Come out to hear Black poets, see stepping performed, and free t-shirts will be handed out to those attending the festival while supplies last. Oneonta Juneteenth is set to not only celebrate Black culture and community contribution but also to show off how diversity is what makes a community great!
You can learn more about Oneonta Juneteenth at oneontanaacp.com/upcoming-events and also at the 3rd annual Oneonta Juneteenth Festival Facebook event page.