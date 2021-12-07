Strategically placed on the east side of New Hartford on over 4 acres of landscaped property is a home being touted as one of the most exclusive, if not the most exclusive properties in the Utica/New Hartford area.

"Highgrove Park" at 1224 Pleasant Street is in the city and within the Town of New Hartford and it feels as if you're living in the country with all the privacy in the world. The owners told us when she first toured the property back in the 1990s, it wasn't the house she fell in love with, it was the beautiful trees that made it feel as if her children could enjoy the outdoors, and still live in a city.

Get our free mobile app

The outside has a beautiful walking path to the street and a refurbished pond and fountain, surrounded by mature pine trees that makes you feel secluded from the hustle and bustle of city life. The inside was completely re-built in 1998 to add the luxury and convenience of a modern 21st century executive's home.

The home, being sold now for $1,299,000, touts 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, patios and balconies that enjoy the outdoors in both winter and summer. It has radiant heated flooring, gas forced air heating and central air. There's also an enormous garage that will easily fit 4 vehicles comfortably.

And that's just the beginning. You really have to see this home to believe it.

This Exclusive $1 Million Property in Utica, NY Offers Luxury, Privacy and City Life The home and property at 1224 Pleasant Street in the Upstate New York city of Utica is breathtaking. The home, actually located inside the Town of New Hartford, offers convenient city-life with the exclusivity and privacy of the country.

NY Sash Shower For A Soldier Makeover Goes To Air Force Veteran From Rome An Air Force Veteran from Rome is the recipient of this year's New York Sash Shower for A Soldier Bath Makeover Giveaway.