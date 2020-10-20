Overdose Response Team Establishes Pilot Narcan Program With UFD

The Oneida County Overdose Response Team is teaming up with the Utica Fire Department and Midstate EMS to launch the county’s first Narcan “Leave Behind Program.”

The program includes kits that contain a single-step Narcan nasal spray dose, an instructional handout and a pocket card with contact information for Oneida County Opioid addiction services.

The kits will be left with patients who are treated by the Utica Fire Department for an opioid overdose or who are determined to be high-risk.

According to the Overdose Response Team, a high number of overdoses occur within the City of Utica.

“Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team has been actively working to share important real-time overdose data that is used not only to identify problems, but to drive targeted and collaborative actions like this program to address them,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony.Picente. “We applaud the City of Utica and Midstate EMS for being the first to launch this program in the county and for supporting our efforts to expand access to Narcan.

Midstate EMS received the kits at no cost from the State Department of Health for distribution to EMS or law enforcement agencies that agree to implement the program.