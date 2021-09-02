Owner Of Limo Involved In Deadly 2018 Crash In Schoharie Pleads Guilty, Avoids Jail Time

The owner of the limo company involved a deadly crash in Schoharie in 2018 that killed 20 people will not spend any time in jail.

31-year old Nauman Hussain is appeared in Schoharie County Court Thursday afternoon to plead guilty to 20 counts of criminally negligent homicide.

He was initially charged with 20 counts each of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Hussain’s plea agreement calls for five years of probation and 1,000 hours of community service.

As part of the plea agreement, Hussain is also prohibited from owning, operating or working for a commercial transportation business.

The October.2018 crash happened in rural Schoharie, about 30 miles west of Albany.

The limo blew through a stop sign at a T-intersection and crossed a state route into a parking lot where it struck a sport utility vehicle.

The crash killed 17 family members and friends celebrating a birthday along with the driver and two bystanders.

NTSB members and investigators were highly critical of Prestige Limo, noting the vehicle was ordered out of service by the New York Department of Transportation prior to the crash because of issues with the brake system.

The NTSB found that the crash was likely caused by the operator’s “egregious disregard for safety” resulting in brake failure.

