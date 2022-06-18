Pair of Alleged Restaurant Oil Thieves Arrested in Colonie

Restaurants in the Capital Region have been dealing with thieves who've been stealing - not money, not silverware, not food - but oil. Used cooking oil. The grease left over from all the prepared meals is actually quite a commodity, which is why grease bandits are targeting restaurants.

Colonie Police Colonie Police loading...

One of the restaurants that's been repeatedly hit is Paesan's Pizza in Colonie. They've caught some of the thieves on camera as they attached a hose to the restaurant's outdoor grease bin and drained it. Owner's of eateries say it's something that's become increasingly common, some thieves even doing it in broad daylight.

After an investigation, Colonie Police have arrested two men from Yonkers, who they say, were caught in the act. Investigators were watching live video when a truck pulled up to Paesan's in Colonie and began draining the oil.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

Also hit several times was Ted's Fish Fry, located right next door to Paesan's on Route 9 in Latham.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

The two men arrested are 27 year old Jhojan A. Matos and 24 year old Anthony Matias.

Colonie Police Colonie Police loading...

The two were seen driving a yellow rental truck. Police found equipment used to drain oil containers inside.

Colonie Police Colonie Police loading...

Colonie Police Colonie Police loading...

Police believe the pair may be responsible for oil thefts not only in the Capital Region, but parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maryland. Both were charged with misdemeanors and issued appearance tickets.

Used restaurant oil is valuable because it can be converted into bio fuel. Restaurants often sell their oil to companies that specialize in recycling it.

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.