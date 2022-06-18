Pair of Alleged Restaurant Oil Thieves Arrested in Colonie

Pair of Alleged Restaurant Oil Thieves Arrested in Colonie

Colonie Police

Restaurants in the Capital Region have been dealing with thieves who've been stealing - not money, not silverware, not food - but oil. Used cooking oil. The grease left over from all the prepared meals is actually quite a commodity, which is why grease bandits are targeting restaurants.

Colonie Police
loading...

One of the restaurants that's been repeatedly hit is Paesan's Pizza in Colonie. They've caught some of the thieves on camera as they attached a hose to the restaurant's outdoor grease bin and drained it. Owner's of eateries say it's something that's become increasingly common, some thieves even doing it in broad daylight.

After an investigation, Colonie Police have arrested two men from Yonkers, who they say, were caught in the act. Investigators were watching live video when a truck pulled up to Paesan's in Colonie and began draining the oil.

Google Street View
loading...

Also hit several times was Ted's Fish Fry, located right next door to Paesan's on Route 9 in Latham.

Google Street View
loading...

The two men arrested are 27 year old Jhojan A. Matos and 24 year old Anthony Matias.

Colonie Police
loading...

The two were seen driving a yellow rental truck. Police found equipment used to drain oil containers inside.

Colonie Police
loading...
Colonie Police
loading...

Police believe the pair may be responsible for oil thefts not only in the Capital Region, but parts of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maryland. Both were charged with misdemeanors and issued appearance tickets.

Used restaurant oil is valuable because it can be converted into bio fuel. Restaurants often sell their oil to companies that specialize in recycling it.

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections

Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- June 2022

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 06/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top