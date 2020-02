Utica Police have released the name of the victim in Monday’s apparent murder-suicide on the 1000 block of Blandina Street.

Police say 26-year old Chante Miller of Utica was found dead inside the residence.

The suspect in the investigation remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

His name has not been released.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call Utica Police at (315) 223-3510.