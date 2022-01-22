Can you tell the difference? I guess it depends on how closely you're paying attention.

Authorities in Fulton County are warning businesses and residents that fake $100 bills might be circulating throughout the community, and to be aware. And while these "fake" $100 dollar bills are clearly marked as such, at quick glance they do look somewhat authentic.

Scroll down further to see what the fake $100s look like.

According to News 10 ABC, complaints have been made to the Fulton County Sheriff's office, which they addressed recently with a Facebook post that read:

"The Fulton County Sheriffs Office has been receiving complaints of attempts to pass counterfeit $100 dollar bills at local businesses. The money looks real if not paying attention. If you receive any, or have someone attempt to use this contact the Sheriffs Office at 518-736-2100." Fulton County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Take a look at the photos below to see how these fakes are clearly marked, making them relatively easy to spot.

On the front, next to Ben Franklin's face, as clear as day, it states that the money is for "Motion Picture Use Only." While on the back, again it's clearly marked "Motion Picture Use Only."

Photo: Fulton County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page Photo: Fulton County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page loading...

In most instances, if someone unwittingly uses fake money, they're not punished. However, that changes drastically if it's proven that an individual makes counterfeit or uses it intentionally. Under federal law, the use or attempted use of counterfeit currency is illegal and a conviction for the offense carries up to 20 years in prison and a fine.

NEXT UP: Our Favorite 'Tiger King' Memes