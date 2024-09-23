Local authorities are monitoring a black bear hanging around a tiny town in Central New York.

Not too long ago, it was pretty much common sense to stay away from black bears.

Now that obvious fact of life has gone the way of the dodo thanks to the rise of social media and the urge to create content for clicks.

People are willingly disregarding their safety when it comes to interacting with dangerous animals. Recently, a group of teens in North Carolina went viral because they were caught wrestling black bear cubs out of trees to take selfies with them.

One of the kids even dropped one of the cubs, which shrieked out in pain and tried running away.

These kids were obviously very lucky momma bear was not in the picture or the story would have turned out very different.

What could have happened was this tragic incident in New York, which sparked statewide outrage because the careless actions of humans got 3 bears killed.

Instances like these are now fueling police to remind residents to keep away from black bears whenever one is spotted in town.

Herkimer Police took to social media on Monday to warn the public of a large bear scampering around the area. The bear was eventually found hanging out in a tall tree.

For safety reasons, Herkimer Police had to be clear with residents that the incident isn't a photo opportunity or attraction.

Please do not approach or attempt to get close to the bear to take photos. We are monitoring the area but need the public to stay away so that he can climb down safely and leave the village without issue.

At this time, the bear is still hanging out in the tree and has yet to get back on the ground.



Black bears have been popping up in residential areas recently, most likely in search of food. With winter fast approaching, these bears will likely get into trouble as they work on bulking up for hibernation.

Residents are reminded to secure their trash when taking it out to be collected and to remove all items that could serve as a free snack to these hungry animals.

And, as if you haven't heard this enough - keep a safe distance away should you come across one of these animals.

