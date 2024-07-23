Another Bear Spotted in Residential Neighborhood in Utica

It is not uncommon in Central New York to see wildlife in the streets of a residential neighborhood every once in a while, but it seems lately bear sightings have been on the rise.

I don't know whether it is the same bear or the same couple bears wandering neighborhoods in Whitesboro, Deerfield and now North Utica but it almost seems routine lately. It's almost weekly we see citizens release photos and video on their social media pages of these black fuzzy creatures getting into garbage cans and trespassing in yards. The most recent sighting happened on Kingston Road in North Utica.

Gary Fischer

Gary Fischer is a resident on Kingston and he saw on his driveway a giant paw that is roughly the size of his hand. He noticed the evidence of the wild intruder after his neighbor captured the bear on an outdoor security camera roaming through the backyard. It's important to remember these animals were here first and we've all built homes and communities in their habitat. That's why it's important to take precautions to be safe and prevent your home from becoming a target. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recommends the following tips.

Never feed or approach bears

Secure food, garbage and recycling

Remove bird feeders when bears are active

Never leave pet food outdoors

Clean and store grills and smokers

Alert neighbors to bear activity

Some say these bear sightings are like shark sightings every summer, that they're a way to drum up fear or news hype. It may be that when people are filming them and sharing the sightings and it gives the appearance of an increase. Are there more shark sightings and attacks or are people just sharing videos more? Same goes for CNY bear sightings. The biggest thing to remember is always stay safe and take the proper steps to keep your family, pets and yourself safe.

