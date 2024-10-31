Police: This Local Man Failed to Register as Sex Offender

Police in New Hartford have arrested a local man after they say, he failed tom register as a sex offender.

According to New Hartford Police Chief Ron Fontaine, 46-year-old Steven M. Hale was arrested on Thursday afternoon before community trick or treating. Fontaine says Hale was arrested for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. The arrest stems from an incident that occurred in September.

Background

In September, the New Hartford Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division was made aware of a sex offender, Hale, that previously resided in the town but had moved to a new address in New Hartford, and had failed to notify the New Hartford Police of his change of address as required by law.

While investigating the offense it was learned that Hale, a Level 2 Sex Offender, had moved to a third address within the town which he also failed to notify the New Hartford Police Department of moving to. Hale who had already been arrested by Herkimer Police on a warrant and was currently incarcerated in Herkimer County Jail was brought to New Hartford Town Court where he was charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, a Class E felony.

Hale was arraigned in New Hartford Town Court and remanded back to Herkimer County Jail until his next court date in New Hartford.

