Popular Buffalo Bills Player Coming to Utica to Meet Fans

One of the hottest teams in the National Football League right now is undoubtedly the Buffalo Bills. Coming off one of their biggest and best wins of the season, one of their star players is coming to meet fans here in Central New York.

Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles has become well-known for the superstar athletes they bring in for autograph signings. They have announced over the weekend that they are bringing in Buffalo Defensive End A.J. Epenesa this Friday, November 22nd, 2024 in their store located at 2150 Oriskany Street West in Utica, NY.

Epenesa will be taking photos and signing autographs for Buffalo Bills fans and NFL fans alike. There are a number of packages available and this may be the perfect idea for an early Christmas gift for that Bills Mafia member in your family. If you are interested in meeting this 5-year veteran, you can do so Friday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Packages Available for Purchase

Autographs (Any Item) - $45

Photo Op - $45

Inscriptions - $25

Special Photo Op and Autograph Combo - $75

In order to get more information and purchase your packages you can visit the Hall of Frames website at https://hofsportscollectibles.com/. Most recently, Hall of Frames brought in Yankees relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt for a signing.

Epenesa and his fellow Buffalo Bills just defeated the Super Bowl defending and previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday from Highmark Stadium by a score of 30-21. The Buffalo Bills are leading the AFC East with a record of 9-2 this season and are going into their bye week, hence the opportunity for Epenesa to stop in Utica. Don't miss this awesome event!

