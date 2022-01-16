10 Strange Pieces of Pro Wrestling Memorabilia Being Sold in New York

When you hear the words “pro wrestling,” you probably have one of either two reactions: “Oh, I like wrestling, I used to watch it in the ‘80s / ‘90s” or “I hate that trash, I'd rather find a Band-Aid in my Big Mac than watch it.” If you’re part of the latter group, I’m sorry, I can’t help you. If you’re part of the former, however, you might be interested in this list of the strangest pieces of wrestling memorabilia you can buy right now:

1. NEW AND UNWORN TRUMP PLAZA WRESTLEMANIA HAT

Future president Donald Trump twice hosted WrestleMania at the Trump Plaza Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. To date, WrestleMania IV (1988) and WrestleMania V (1989) mark the only time WrestleMania was held at the same location in back-to-back years. Regardless of your political leanings, this piece of wrestling memorabilia is pretty cool. View on eBay

2.) VINCE MCMAHON RINGSIDE MICROPHONE

Have you ever wanted to sound like Vince McMahon? I'm sorry to hear that. The price on this is ridiculous. You know what's cheaper than a Vince McMahon Ringside Microphone? An actual microphone. View on eBay

3.) HULK HOGAN TALKING ALARM CLOCK

One surefire way to get out of bed in the morning is to have a jacked-up professional wrestler scream at you. Assuming it works, you can enjoy that experience with this item. I'm not sure what Hulk Hogan actually says, but it probably includes the word "brother." Hopefully it's not racial slurs. View on eBay

4.) ULTIMATE WARRIOR ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH

Have you ever wanted to put the Ultimate Warrior in your mouth? Me neither. View on eBay

5.) THE FANTASTICS WRESTLING BOW-TIE

The Fantastics were a wrestling tag team that never made it to the WWE. They wore bow-ties to the ring. Okay... so? I don't know how much appeal this product has. I mean, you could just buy a novelty bow-tie at Party City or something. View on Facebook Marketplace

6.) 1991 ROYAL RUMBLE HANDHELD GAME

Handheld games from the '90s were terrible. There was one for just about every movie franchise, comic book, etc. None of them worked well and the "graphics" were nonexistent. Just a bunch of pixelated stick figures doing indiscernible movements to various beeps and boops. View on Facebook Marketplace

7.) A SCRAP OF A FEMALE ANNOUNCER'S WORN SHIRT

Baseball cards tried to reinvent scarcity and appeal into a floundering industry by including "pieces" of equipment directly on the cards. Apparently WWE took a page from this playbook. Here we have a scrap of shirt worn by female ring announcer JoJo. Again, who does this appeal to? What possible reason would a wrestling nerd have for wanting this? Come to think of it, I don't want to know. View on Facebook Marketplace

8.) DOINK THE CLOWN HASBRO ACTION FIGURE

Straight out of your nightmares, it's the Doink the Clown Hasbro action figure! This was the only figure from the WWF Hasbro line with "real hair." I had this one as a kid, but for what it's worth, I never had him win the title. View on eBay

9.) HULK HOGAN BLENDER

The rumor is that Hulk Hogan once passed on endorsing what would eventually become the uber-successful George Foreman grill. This blender -- or "Thunder Mixer" as the Hulkster calls it -- might be the remnants of trying to undo that financial snafu. View on eBay

10.) A COFFIN FOR YOUR DEAD WRESTLERS

Okay, that's not technically what this is. This is an action figure accessory for WWE superstar The Undertaker, who would occasionally put people in coffins. But at the rate pro wrestlers die in their 40s and 50s, it comes off as extra grisly. You might need a few dozen of these. View on eBay

Great news! All of these items are available in New York state, so if one of these is a must-have for you, you might be able to arrange local pickup. Happy buying!

