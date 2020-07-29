Property Taxes Too High? Grievance Day To Be Held In Rome

One of the things people complain most about is property taxes. If you live in the City of Rome you will soon have the chance to make your case to lower them.

The City of Rome through the Office of Community and Economic Development announced they will be hosting a Grievance Day for citizens in the City of Rome on August 4th, 2020. For those who wish to participate, you must submit your complaint on a Real Property Assessment Form (RP-524) no later than 4:30 p.m. on the 4th for the Board of Assessment's review.

For those who don't already know the assessment is the number the city uses to calculate how much you owe in property taxes. They conclude that by multiplying your assessed value by the current tax rates for the city. If you feel your assessment on the property is too high, that is when you would file the grievance. You can do so by visiting https://romenewyork.com/assessment-grievance-process/.

August 4th is the next day that the Board of Assessment will meet virtually to discuss any and all new grievances and business. Those wishing to make their claims will have to submit the form 24 hours in advance of the meeting. Once you submit the application you will receive an invitation to the virtual meeting to make your presentation. The meeting will take place in two separate time slots including 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those wishing to complete the form can submit it at City Hall, 198 N. Washington Street in the drop box on the front of the building or by mail. You can call the Assessor's office with any possible questions at (315) 339-7614.