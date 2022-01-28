Protect Your Pets From Coyotes in Upstate NY: Yes You can Hunt & Trap Them

You may be seeing more and more coyotes in neighborhoods and wooded areas across the Capital Region. Even though their mating season doesn't begin until February and runs through March, they are hunters and are looking for food now.

What Does a Typical Eastern Coyote Look Like?

Sometimes people mistake coyotes for smaller German Shepards. They have long, thick fur and their tails are bushy and full. Their tails are typically pointed down and their ears are big and pointed. They are usually 4 to 5 feet long and weigh about 40 pounds.

Upstate New York coyotes range in colors from blonde to reddish blond to dark tan with black. Coyotes' legs, ears, and faces are usually more reddish in color. Many have white on their chin and a dark spot on the base of their tail.

Don't Coyotes Live Deep in the Woods?

The short answer is no. They used to but now researchers are finding that they live in suburban and even urban areas in upstate New York according to the NYDEC. Coyotes find that neighborhoods make better habitats for the abundant food supply.

Protect Your Pets

Although coyotes tend to stay away from humans, they are attracted to dogs and cats. If you hear a pack of coyotes near your home, it's important that you bring your pets inside or don't leave them outside unattended. Also never feed wild coyotes. This will obviously attract them to your home and possibly put your family and pets at risk.

You Can Hunt and Trap Coyotes

It is coyote hunting season in all of New York state except the city and Long Island. Each year, about 30,000 New Yorkers participate in hunting season. 3,000 New Yorkers are coyote trappers. There is a hunting and trapping license required. To get more information click HERE.

