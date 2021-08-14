Pumpkin Spice Is Coming Back To The Mohawk Valley, But Isn’t It Too Early?

Scrolling on Instagram means getting sucked into things sometimes. I stumbled across someone who reposted a picture that Dunkin had in their feed with a pretty big announcement.

Pumpkin Spice is coming back. And how soon? August 18.

It may still be warm outside, but Dunkin’ is turning up the pumpkin heat earlier than ever before with an incredible fall menu.

According to a press release, Dunkin is launching pumpkin items earlier than ever before. Not only are they bringing back the classic Pumpkin Flavored Coffees, Donut, Muffin and Munchkin Donut Hole Treats, but they also have this year the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte.

Isn't it too early for that? We aren't even in the middle of August and next week, we're getting fall flavors already? That's what we talked about this morning on the show.

Central New Yorkers are split: some are saying it's absolutely 100% too early to be breaking out a flavor like that, while others are saying it's never too early for pumpkin spice.

I just can't see it. I can't see "Jenny" from "Rome" stopping by Dunkin to get a pumpkin spice latte on the way to spend a day in the sun at Water Safari. Don't get me wrong, we love Dunkin and it's amazing but there's something that just seems wrong about that scenario.

Here's how some Central New Yorkers feel about it:

Tashauna- "If I had outside Halloween decorations they'd be up now...though they'd probably stay up all year too so...no pumpkin spice is fine. Should be available more often if people like it so much."

Royal- "Nope! If back to school items can be stocked in JUNE and Halloween decor in JULY then NOPE. Matter fact let me go fix me a second cup."

Donna- "It's always too early for pumpkin spice"

Teresa- "Wait at least until September."

What are YOUR thoughts? Do you think it's too early or is it an appropriate time? Let us know inside our station app.

