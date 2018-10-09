Registration Underway For Boolermaker Kids’ Run

Registration is underway for the Boolermaker Kids’ Run.

The run will take place on Saturday, October 27th at 10:00 at the Utica Zoo and is for kids ages 4 to 12.

The Halloween themed event is part of the Boilermaker Urban Initiative.

“We are thrilled that the Boolermaker resonates with our community and especially with our kids,” said Community Outreach Director, Rebecca Kearns. “We are pleased to increase expand the field this year to accommodate the enthusiasm this event creates.”

Participation in the Boolermaker is free and includes admission for one adult and one child to the Utica Zoo, and a runner gift bag.

The field will be capped at 250 participants.

For more information or to register, visit boilermaker.com.