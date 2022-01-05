Remains Found, Yet Most People Escaped Colorado Fire

By THOMAS PEIPERT and MATTHEW BROWN, Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Investigators looking for one of two people missing after a destructive Colorado wildfire have found partial human remains in an area near the suspected origin of the blaze.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday investigators located the partial remains of an adult in the Marshall area south of Boulder.

Authorities are conducting a separate search for a person reported missing in the hard-hit community of Superior. The office says it has no further comment on the missing persons search.

Wildfire in Louisville, Colorado December 2021 Officials estimate that 991 homes were destroyed, lost in wildfires that burned the Centennial Heights neighborhood in Louisville, Colorado on December 30, 2021.

Although most people escaped, some were not so lucky. A week later investigators are still uncovering human remains in the rubble.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but it is clear that the flames were fueled by winter wind that, at times, gusted to more than 100 miles per hour.

As of 2022 it is the most destructive fire in Colorado's history.



