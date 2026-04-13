3 Clinton Students Charged With Plan to Cause Mass Harm

A reported threat involving the Clinton Middle School has led to charges against three juveniles and a wider investigation in the Town of Kirkland, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

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Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol says deputies were called at about 1:42 a.m. on April 11 after information came in about a possible threat tied to the school cafeteria. Deputies went to a home in Kirkland, where a 14-year-old female was identified as being involved. She was taken to Wynn Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Sheriff Rob Maciol announces mass harm event foiled at Clinton schools. (Photo by David Smith / TSM) Sheriff Rob Maciol announces mass harm event foiled at Clinton schools. (Photo by David Smith / TSM) loading...

As the case developed, investigators began uncovering more.

A second juvenile, a 13-year-old female, was located and also taken to Wynn Hospital. Deputies say multiple firearms were secured during the investigation at residences connected to those involved. A third juvenile, a 13-year-old male, was later identified as part of the incident. A fourth juvenile was interviewed, but is not considered a suspect.

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By April 12, both female juveniles, ages 13 and 14, were cited for Aggravated Threat of Mass Harm, a Class A misdemeanor, and referred to Oneida County Probation. The following day, the 13-year-old male was brought to the Kurt B. Wyman Law Enforcement Building by a guardian and charged with Conspiracy in the Second Degree, a Class B felony. He was later released to a guardian on an appearance ticket.

Sheriff Maciol says the investigation remains active and more charges could be filed as detectives continue to review evidence and conduct interviews. Maciol says a parent of a student not involved called authorities after becoming suspicious after viewing social media posts online.

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Several units assisted in the case, including the Criminal Investigation Unit, Juvenile Aid Unit, and the Oneida County Threat Assessment and Management Team, along with cooperation from the Clinton Central School District.

The Oneida County Office of Mental Health is expected to provide additional support services for the district and the community in the days ahead.

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