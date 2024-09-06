Rome Capitol Theater Showing ‘Wizard of Oz’ and Local Tornado Documentary

The Rome Capitol Theater is putting on an awesome event to commemorate a classic and to relive the story of the devastating EF-2 tornado that ripped through parts of the city.

One of the most iconic films in American movie history is "The Wizard of Oz." Of course the mechanism for Dorothy traveling to the Land of Oz is during a tornado touch down on her family farm in Kansas. Well, the Rome Capitol is showing the iconic film in the aftermath of the devastating Rome tornado and will premiere a mini-documentary telling the tale of the fateful date in July.

On Friday, September 13th, 2024 the Rome Capitol will present the 1939 Fantasy Film, "The Wizard of Oz," in a technicolor 4k edition. It will be shown up on the big screen, but with modern day finishes to the picture. Admission to the G-rated event is $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for Capitol Friends, and $3 for children 12 and under. Donations for the Capitol Theatre Tornado Relief Fund will also be accepted at the event.

The Rome Capitol Arts Complex was impacted by the storm as well, when their front windows were blown out. Luckily, the marquee did not suffer any major damage. In addition to the movie, Rick E. Lewis will present his 20-minute documentary covering in detail the horrifying storm that ripped through downtown on July 16th.

Tickets and more information are available from the Capitol at (315) 337-6277 and on-line at www.romecapitol.com. (Tickets are also available at the door.) The Capitol Theatre is located at 220 W. Dominick Street in Downtown Rome.

