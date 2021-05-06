Rome Elementary School Going Remote Due To Positive COVID-19 Case

Another school building has been forced to move to remote learning due to notification of a positive COVID-19 test.

Early Thursday morning, Rome school officials announced they received notice of a positive COVID-19 case at Gansevoort Elementary School.

Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to move to remote learning for Thursday and Friday (May 6th and 7th).

School officials say they will release more details later in the day, but for now parents and students should make the proper arrangements.