Police: Rome Man with Ghost Guns Shot Through Apartment Wall

A Rome man is facing numerous charges following a “shots fired” incident on East Bloomfield Street.

The Rome Police Department says 30-year-old Andre Ferrier negligently discharged a firearm inside his apartment, with the round traveling through the walls into another apartment.

They say thankfully, no one was hurt.

Police say Ferrier does not have a license to possess a firearm.

Officers say they seized three handguns without serial numbers, commonly referred to as ghost guns, along with several parts that could be used to create more ghost guns.

They also found one assault rifle, one shotgun, gunsmith's tools, several magazines and a variety of ammunition.

Police say the possession of the firearms violated an order of protection that had been served upon Ferrier prior to the incident.

Ferrier was charged with several counts of criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and criminal contempt.

He was transported to Rome Police Headquarters, processed, and transported to Centralized Arraignment.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Rome Police Department's TIP line at: (315) 3899-7744 or or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at: 1(866) 730-8477. Calls to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers will be kept confidential.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. Arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

