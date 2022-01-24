Rome Woman Facing Grand Larceny Charge for Alleged Camper Theft

A Rome woman is under arrest, facing a felony charge, after authorities say she stole a camper earlier this winter.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to an address on Rome-Taberg Road for a report of a stolen camper on December 2, 2021.

Crystal Smothers Photo Credit: Oneida County Sheriff Office (January 2022)

The camper was subsequently found by deputies on road patrol at an address on Oswego Road in Rome. At that point the case, authorities say, was turned over to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit. There is no description of the trailer other than that it was described as a "tow behind camper." It was returned to its owner the same say that it was reported stolen.

Police did not note any damage to the camper. The means by which Smothers allegedly stole the camper was not revealed.

Police say 44-year-old Crystal Smothers of Rome was subsequently arrested on January 12, 2022 and charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, a class D felony charge.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that Smothers was arraigned in the City of Rome Court on January 12, 2022 and released on her own recognizance. At that time a future court date was scheduled for her to answer the charge.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all arrested persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

