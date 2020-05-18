Sale Of Flavored E-Cigs and Tobacco Banned At New York Pharmacies

A new law goes into effect statewide today banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and all tobacco products in New York pharmacies.

The new laws were passed as part of the state’s 2021 budget.

New York becomes the second state in the nation to restrict the sale of tobacco products in pharmacies.

Amélie Rohlin, Reality Check Youth Leader, said, "I feel that the laws prohibiting tobacco sales in pharmacies and about the sale ban of vape flavoring are a great idea. Kids and teenagers are drawn in by the flavors that are being advertised to them. Pharmacies are meant for people to get the medicine they need to get better, and when people see something like that in a place of wellness it can lead them to believe that those products will help them get well."

Research shows that the flavors in e-cigarettes attract kids and the nicotine addicts them.

Nearly 40% of high school seniors in New York State use e-cigarettes, also referred to as “vaping,” and 27% of all high school youth vape.