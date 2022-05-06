Grab Your Toga! Theme for 2023 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Chosen

The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival may be months away but the theme for 2023 has already been chosen.

Gladiators, grab your togas. The theme for the 2023 Carnival is 'Roman around Carnival,' a decision that wasn't easy to come by after the Carnival committee narrowed down the theme options to 8.

Winter Carnival Theme Options

Wizards & Dragons

Welcome to the Jungle

Music Legends

The 70's

Party of the Century

Festival of Fools

Classic Video Games

Roman around Carnival

Down to Two

The theme was narrowed down to two - Music Legends and Roman around Carnival. A tie vote forced the committee to discuss and revote with Roman coming out on top.

2023 Winter Carnival

“This is one of my favorite meetings,” Committee chair Jeff Branch said. “I love the interaction and I love the passion.”

Dates for the 2023 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival have not been set yet but it typically is held in mid-February. Get all the details on the upcoming carnival when they are released at Saranacklakewintercarnival.com.

Winter Carnival History

The Winter Carnival has taken place in Saranac Lake since 1897. It wasn't always an annual event though. There were years in the 20s, 30s, and early 40s when it wasn't held. The carnival was brought back to life in the winter of 1947-48 and has been held every year since. The Ice Palace disappeared for 35 years before making a comeback too. It stopped being built in 1920 but returned by 1955.

National Recognition

The 2022 Winter Carnival in the Adirondacks was named among the best in the U.S. according to Thrillist.

The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival has everything: a Royal Court complete with coronation celebrations and courtly robes, arctic golf, an arctic BBQ, downhill ski races, snowshoe races, curling exhibitions, woodsman exhibitions, a ladies fry pan toss (why not!), "totally tubular"-themed parades, fireworks, and more.

The 2022 Winter Carnival went back to the 80s for a totally tubular event.

