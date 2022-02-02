This year's Ice Palace in Saranac Lake is like, gnarly dude. You have to see the totally tubular 80s themed palace for the annual Winter Carnival.

Volunteers from IPW (Ice Palace Workers) Local 101 are laying the last few walls before adding the lighting and last-minute touches to the bodacious sculptures. There's even a surprise on the bayside of the palace that'll have you wiggin' out. What could it be? I guess you'll have to book it to the Winter Carnival from February 4-13 to find out.

Carnival Goes Back in Time

The 10-day Winter Carnival goes back in time with this year's theme - Totally 80s with dope sculptures of E.T., Yoda, MTV, Pac Man, and the Back to the Future car. You can check them all out below.

There are plenty of righteous performances for you and your homies to enjoy during 10-day carnival including two parades, three sets of spectacular fireworks displays, and a rad icicle contest you can enter online or in person.

Winter Carnival Activities

You can get in some fly activities too. The weekend kicks off with the fly Ice Place Fun Run followed by a chocolate festival, curling competition, and a killer fry pan toss, a Winter Carnival highlight.

Winter Carnival History

The Winter Carnival has taken place in Saranac Lake since 1897. It wasn't always an annual event though. There were years in the 20s, 30s, and early 40s when it wasn't held. The carnival was brought back to life in the winter of 1947-48 and has been held every year since. The Ice Palace disappeared for 35 years before making a comeback too. It stopped being built in 1920 but returned by 1955.

Get all the details including daily schedules, parking information, and everything else you need to know about the 2022 Winter Carnival at Saranaclakewintercarnival.com or on Facebook for a For a bitchin' good time, this winter.

