Say Cheese. Have You Seen This Man Looking Directly Into Camera?
New York State Police in Oneida couldn't have gotten a better closeup of a man they're interested in interviewing after a bike was stolen from a residence in Parish. The unidentified man is looking directly into the security camera at the residence, and Troopers are hoping that someone might recognize the man and call in a tip in regards to his whereabouts and/or identity.
Police say the stolen bike was a black Hyperspinner bicycle that was stolen from a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Parish on May 16th.
Police report:
State Police in Pulaski are investigating a larceny that occurred on May 16th of a black hyperspinner bicycle that was stolen from the front yard of a residence on Route 11 in the town of Parish.
If anyone has any information regarding the stolen bicycle or recognizes the individual in the surveillance photo to contact State Police Headquarters in Oneida at (315) 366-6000.
If you wish to report a tip, but choose to do so anonymously, a lead can be sent in 100% anonymously to Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Claudio, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]
Stars We Lost in 2022
Gallery Credit: Jacklyn Krol
11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
12 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- May 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman