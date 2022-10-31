Goodbye is one of the hardest words to say, especially when it's for the last time. Knowing they're in a better place doesn't make it any easier. I had to tearfully say goodbye to my best friend Molly after 14 years and my heart is breaking.

Molly was our dog and as any pet owner knows, they become a part of the family. Especially when you've had them since they were little. Molly was definitely part of our family and we're going to miss her terribly.

Doggy Love

Like most dogs, Molly was always there to greet you at the door every time you came home. It didn't matter if you were gone for 5 minutes or 5 days. She was there, wagging her tail, happy to see you.

She was there to comfort you when you need it most. She'd curl up on the couch with you, especially when you weren't feeling well. Somehow she always seemed to know. It must be a dog thing.

She'd always come running when anyone said those two magic words after dropping something on the floor - Uh oh. She knew that meant there was something tasty to clean up.

Dog Adventures

She was our walking companion and travel buddy. She loved to go on car rides and hang her head out the window, as most dogs do.

She also loved riding in the kayak with our daughter despite hating the water. She even had her own life vest.

Sick Dog

Molly was also old and very sick. The time had come to end her pain and say goodbye, something we'd been putting off for our own selfish reasons and something that's not an easy thing to do for any pet owner.

Focusing on all the love that was shared and knowing she's no longer in pain doesn't make losing her any easier. Losing a pet leaves a void in the home and the heart that is difficult to fill.

Time Heals

Time heals all wounds but today isn't that day. Tomorrow won't be either. Someday we'll wake up without tears on our faces and a hole in our hearts, being thankful for what we had, rather than what we lost. But that day won't be anytime soon.

If you own a pet, cherish every moment because you never know when it'll be their last.

Til we meet again my dear Molly. You were a best friend to all of us.

