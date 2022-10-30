The Bills Beat the Green Bay Packers Despite Mistakes

The Buffalo Bills have improved to 6-1 and remain alone atop the AFC, after their win on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, 27-17.

The Bills should have won this game by more than they did.

The Bills offense had chances to put more points on the board, but quarterback Josh Allen threw two interceptions that prevented that from happening; one to Rasul Douglas and the other to Jaire Alexander.

The interception to Alexander came inside the 5-yard-line and on third down. The Bills could have made it 30-10, instead the Packers cut the Bills lead with a long touchdown drive on the next series.

Allen had some great plays in this game, most of them in the first half, but inconsistent throws were the story in the second half.

The Packers neglected the pass for a vast majority of this game, instead relying on what they thought was the best way to win -- running Aaron Jones.

Of the Bills six wins, this game was the most ugly by far. The Bills missed on plays and on defense there were a few lulls that allowed Green Bay to hang in the game.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer left in the second half with an elbow injury, so we have to wait and see whether or not that is serious. Hopefully, it isn't serious, as the Bills sorely miss Poyer when he's not in the lineup; especially since Micah Hyde is out for the entire season.

The Bills next play at the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium next Sunday afternoon. The Jets lost today against the New England Patriots, dropping their record to 5-3.

The Jets strength is their defense, while they have had serious struggled throwing the ball with second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Bills did not play a perfect game tonight but once again, head coach Sean McDermott wins again coming off the bye week.

