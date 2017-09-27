A "See Something, Say Something" tip has led to the arrest of two women.

A passerby reported to New Hartford Police seeing two females tearing security tags off numerous clothing items next to a vehicle in the parking lot of the Seneca Turnpike McDonald's.

When police arrived, the women began throwing the clothes into their vehicle. While interviewing the two women police noticed numerous hypodermic needles inside the black sedan.

As a result of further investigation it was discovered that both women had warrants out of New Hartford and Rome. A search of the vehicle revealed crystal meth, heroin and Molly (a methamphetamine). The two women allegedly also had drugs discovered on their person.

Both 28-year-old Andrea Smartwood of Utica and 28-year-old Katelyn Malachowski of Rome were arrested by New Hartford Police and are facing several drug charges.