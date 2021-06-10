Small Business Owners, Help Is Available From The State For COVID Recovery
Applications are now open for the $800 million COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program.
The program reimburses New York small businesses with grants of up to $50,000 for COVID-related expenses incurred between March 2020 and April 2021.
Grants will be awarded to small and micro businesses and small for-profit independent arts and cultural organizations, with priority being given to socially and economically disadvantaged business owners, including minority- and women-owned business enterprises, service-disabled veteran-owned businesses and veteran-owned businesses, and businesses located in economically distressed communities.
More than 330,000 small and micro businesses are potentially eligible for this program, including 57 percent of the state's certified Minority/Women-owned Business Enterprises.
"Small businesses are one of the most critical components of New York's economy and were disproportionately impacted by the economic devastation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "As we build New York back better than it was before, this program will help these small businesses -particularly those with socially or economically disadvantaged owners -regain an economic foothold so they can forge ahead toward a brighter, more prosperous future."
The money can be used for;
- Payroll costs
- Commercial rent or mortgage payments for NYS-based property
- Payment of local property or school taxes
- Insurance costs
- Utility costs
- Costs of personal protection equipment necessary to protect worker and consumer health and safety
- Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning cost
- Other machinery or equipment costs
- Supplies and materials necessary for compliance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols
Business owners can apply at nysmallbusinessrecovery.com.