Smile! McDonald’s Offering Happy Meals for Adults & Yes It’ll Have a Toy

Smile! Happy Meals aren't just for kids anymore. McDonald's will soon start serving those boxes for adults too.

It's about time. McDonald's has created a Happy Meal for adults. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is just like the ones you always enjoyed as a kid. But instead of it being red, the adult version will be green. It comes with either a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, french fries, and a drink.

McDonalds Cactus Plant Flea Market Box Credit - McDonald's USA, LLC loading...

Yes They Have Toys

You can't get a Happy Meal without a surprise inside, whether you're a kid or a kid at heart. There will be one of four collectible figurines made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.

Grimace, the Hamburglar, and Birdie are back and are now joined by Cactus Buddy!, exclusively within the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.

McDonalds Cactus Plant Flea Market Box inside Credit - McDonald's USA, LLC loading...

Limited Time Merch Too

Craving more? Merch will also be available exclusively on cpfmmcdonalds.com on October 3 for a limited time, while supplies last. There will be a variety of tees, hoodies, and special collectibles.

"We're taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald's experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that's hyper-relevant for our adult fans," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

The special adult box will be available in all Central New York McDonald's restaurants, in the drive-thru, by delivery, or on the McDonald's App starting October 3, while supplies last.

I'm Lovin' It!!