Sponsor a Wreath? Heroes at Saratoga National Cemetery Need You!

Each year Wreaths Across America places wreaths on veterans' graves. This includes Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetary. They need your help and donations so that these soldiers can be honored.

Wreaths Across America

Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery has been a part of Wreaths Across America for the past six years. They rely on individual and corporate sponsorships to place a wreath on all of the headstones of those buried in the Saratoga National Cemetery.

This is done across the country to honor those veterans who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. You can honor their memory by sponsoring a wreath by clicking here. Or you can stop into the Stillwater American Legion Post 490.

Wreaths Across America Needs You Locally!

There are 15,000 needed this year to lay in the Saratoga National Cemetery. They are in need of 8,000 more. Also, if you would like to help place the wreaths at the cemetery it will happen on Saturday, December 17th at 10:30 am. This will be followed at noon with the National Wreath Day Ceremony.

You can volunteer to help lay wreaths by clicking HERE.

