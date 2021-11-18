The New York State Department of Health will be implementing guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that allows for expanded visitation at nursing home.

On November 12, the CMS revised it recommendation for nursing home visitation, saying visitation is now allowed for all residents at all times, as long as the visitors don't have COVID-19 or symptoms of the virus.

Senator Joseph Griffo and Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon issued the following statement regarding the State Department of Health's recommendation.

“We commend the Department of Health for adopting new federal guidance that permits visitation for all residents at all times at nursing homes in New York. It is our hope and expectation that facilities throughout the state will cooperate and implement this policy to allow for much-needed personal interaction and care for residents and families to see their loved ones in a safe setting. Additionally, we are urging the governor and Department of Health to expedite the release of $375 million for financially distressed hospitals and nursing homes. This funding, which comes from the Distressed Provider Assistance Account that was included in the budget, will ensure that current nursing home residents are not forced to go without appropriate services and individual care.”

The updated guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service includes

Staff will still screen visitors for COVID-19 symptoms before entering a facility.

There are no more restrictions on the length or frequency of visits, but visitors are still advised to wear masks and practice social distancing in high-transmission areas.

Residents can have multiple visitors at a time, but social distancing rules will still be in place.

The complete updated guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services can be found here.

