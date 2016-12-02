Slocum-Dickson is now offering a state-of-the-art Mammography machine. It will allow for 3D scans to test more accurately for breast cancers than a traditional 2D Mammogram.

Overlapping tissue is the main reason why many smaller breast cancers get missed. That is the image you get with the traditional 2D. With a 'Genius™ 3D Mammography™ exam' it allows radiologists to more effectively pinpoint the size, shape and location of abnormalities. This leads to better detection and greater peace of mind for patients.

According to a statement from Slocum-Dickson this scanner will provides a more accurate tool for breast cancer screening. Dr. Dana Zacharewicz is the Chair of the Radiology Department at Slocum. She says, "Early detection is the key in mammography. As a multi-specialty group, Slocum-Dickson strives to work with one another to provide the best care for our patients. With 3D imaging we feel we can offer a more complete and comprehensive tool in detection of breast cancer at an earlier stage with a comparable patient dose."