It was an incredible celebration and grand opening for the brand new, one-of-a-kind facility for ADHD & Autism Psychological Services and Advocacy.

The brand new Little Grasshoppers and Mia's Place Facilities are located at the former Paragon Athletic Club on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford. If you have ever worked out there, you will not even recognize it.

The new facility offers a huge open concept blending education and treatments with fun and exciting new activities and playgrounds. Included in the space is a new classroom, computer & technology space and various play sets. They even have an indoor tree house! All of the services previously offered by CNY Quest and ADHD & Autism Psychological Services and Advocacy can continue with this new location and will bring those services to a new height.

Mia's Place is one of the spaces offered in the new AAPSA facility. It is inspired by a young patient and is a multi-sensory recreational center that brings together children with and without developmental disabilities. It is specifically designed for children and their families to play and learn together in an integrated environment.

Dr. Andy Lopez is the co-founder of AAPSA. He joined First New with Keeler in the Morning Friday. Lopez says, "the best part about this facility is while children are receiving treatment, to them they're simply playing and having fun."

You can learn more about all of the services and activities provided by AAPSA by visiting their website at https://aapsa.net/.