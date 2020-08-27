State Police Investigating Murder-Suicide In Russia

State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Wednesday in the Town of Russia.

Troopers were called to a home on Roberts Road where they found 68-year old Kathleen Johnson in an upstairs bedroom, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police says Johnson’s husband, 65-year old Ronald Johnson, was found deceased on the exterior deck of the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They say the preliminary investigation reveals the scene and circumstances surrounding the incident to be a murder-suicide.

The investigation is continuing.