Two Men Nabbed With Gun Inside Stolen Car in Chittenango

An off-duty New York State Environmental Conservation Police Officer spotted two men in a car with a gun and called 911, ultimately leading to their arrest in what police say was a stolen vehicle.

That is according to New York State Police who say the off-duty officer was at the Walmart in Oneida and spotted two men in the vehicle next to him handling a silver handgun with magazines also seen inside the vehicle. The officer wrote down the license plate of the vehicle and description and alerted 911. It was quickly determined the vehicle the two men were in had been previously reported stolen to the Oneida Nation Police, officials said.

A 'be on the lookout' was issued for the vehicle. State police later spotted the men at a location on Genesee Street in the village of Chittenango.

Troopers say they located a semiautomatic .380 pistol inside the vehicle, however, police say that was not the gun seen and reported to authorities earlier. Troopers say they found a silver Remington 1911 pistol inside the apartment of one of the men, 46-year-old Daniel Carlisle, who lived at that location. He faces a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

Meanwhile, the other man, identified as 52-year-old Robert Mothersell of Syracuse, also faces a charge of criminal possession of a weapon, along with misdemeanor counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

The two men were sent to the Madison County Jail and are being held without bail, troopers said.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes. The information provided within was provided publicly by law enforcement. Any charges or accusations of wrongdoing mentioned in the article are only allegations and the reader is reminded that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.]

