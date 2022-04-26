State Police Say Woman Intentionally Hits Truck Head-On On The Thruway

A Madison County woman is being evaluated after what authorities say was an intentional crash Monday night.

The New York State Police says they are still investigating the two-vehicle crash that happened at about 8:30pm on Monday, April 25, 2022 on the New York State Thruway in the town of Whitestown.

In a written release the NYSP says their preliminary investigation revealed that 40-year-old Adelaide Krumsiek of Cazenovia was westbound on Interstate 90 (I-90) when she allegedly made a U-turn and began traveling eastbound against the flow of traffic.

Troopers say Krumsiek allegedly intentionally collided head-on with a box truck being driven by 41-year old Ugur Baran of Charlotte, North Carolina. Baran was not injured.

Get our free mobile app

No other vehicles are believed to have been directly involved in the incident.

Police say immediately following the cash, Krumsiek climbed over the traffic barrier of the Thruway overpass above Main Street in Whitesboro.

Troopers and emergency personnel were eventually able to take Krumsiek into custody and transported her to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash as well as a mental health evaluation.

She was issued multiple vehicle and traffic violations. Although police say that the crash was intentionally caused, a possible motive has not yet been released nor is their any information regarding whether Krumsiek knew Baran, or whether the alleged choice of a target vehicle was arbitrary.

Police say criminal charges are pending.

Witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation, are asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

The Worst Spots for Panhandlers in Utica These intersections are where you're most likely to encounter a panhandler in Utica.

21 New York State Counties With The Most Horrendous Commute Times Have you ever stopped and added up how much time you spend behind the wheel? What are the worst commute times for counties across New York State?

How bad do we REALLY have it in New York State when it comes to our commute times? According to The U.S. Census Bureau , the national average for a one-way commute to or from work is 26.9 minutes and 9.3% of workers nationwide have a one-way commute of 60 minutes or more. Here in New York State, the mean travel time to work in minutes for workers age 16 years+ between 2016-2020 was around 33.5 minutes.

Which counties across the state are the worst?

