Step Into Gingerbread House Heaven at Museum Near Central NY

If you're a lover of all things gingerbread, get ready to be amazed by a museum filled with very unique and edible gingerbread houses that are truly incredible.

While gingerbread houses may look pretty and are able to allow a baker to have some pretty inspiring creativity, they are very complicated to accomplish. The detail on the houses seen below is mind-blowing. The little intricate touches truly make these gingerbread houses must-see, and this museum gingerbread house heaven.

Want to see it in person? You'll just have to take a ride to the Eastman Museum in Rochester, only around 2 hours from the Utica-Rome area. This is happening as part of an annual tradition, Sweet Creations Gingerbread Display. One of the coolest aspects is that you can actually own the gingerbread houses that are on display for the next month.

While it isn't the first time the museum has offered that, it would be quite awesome to have one of these houses on showcase in your home for the holidays. The silent auction is purely online, but all information on how to participate is linked here.

While going to the Eastman Museum in Rochester, there is more to do than stand in awe at confectionary masterpieces, you also can check out some of the beautiful wreaths on display as well, like the gingerbread houses, they are able to be owned by you as well.

All a part of Holidays at The Museum. To find out more about the events happening, check out Eastman.org. If you're already a member, admission is free. If you're not, you will have to put in a reservation for tickets here.

Keep scrolling to see some amazing gingerbread house displays from this year, along with some from previous years.

