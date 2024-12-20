5 Christmas Gifts You Should NEVER Give Your Boss

It's hard to believe that Christmas is almost here and there are plenty of people who still need to get shopping. One of the people on your gift list may be your boss. Well, you have to be careful with that. While it's thoughtful to get your boss something this season and may help make your work year a little easier, you don't want the choice of your gift to backfire.

While thoughtful gifts can show appreciation, the wrong gift could lead to awkward moments. Here’s a list of five of the worst gifts to give your boss.

1. Cosmetics/Perfumes

Getting your boss any type of cosmetic gift such as perfume, skin care products, deodorant or makeup can really put you on a fast track for the sh*t list. This can definitely send the wrong message. Even if your boss is smelly or ugly, please avoid this type of gift. You'll thank me later.

2. Gag Gifts

You may think your boss is the funniest guy or gal on the planet and they may have the best personality, but again you want to avoid unintentional offense or insult. Joke mugs, silly office toys, or prank items could be bad because humor is subjective, and it might not land well. If you have to get a mug...make it a boring one.

3. Cheap Trinkets

If you're going to go the cheap route, then don't even bother. Sometimes no gift is better than the cheap, dollar store, trinkets gift. Keychains, dollar-store items, or anything that feels like an afterthought and can appear insincere or thoughtless. If you're going to go with a small gift, make it high-quality like a nice pen set or premium notebook.

4. Clothing

If you really consider getting your boss, the person who is in charge of your employment, clothing you may want to think twice. Even a simple mistake of choosing the wrong size can put you in a world of trouble. Sizing and style are too personal and very risky, even if it's a tie or a scarf. If you want to go this route, consider a gift card from a quality clothing store.

5. Homemade Food

You may want to take this opportunity to show off your baking or cooking skills, but that can lead to its own set of problems. You may even cause physical harm to a bosses health, even unintentionally. Cookies, jams, or meals you’ve made yourself can be a bad decision based on dietary restrictions or allergies. This can lead to a very uncomfortable situation. If you really want to go the food route, you can consider a gift certificate to a fancy restaurant or find out their favorite.

Gift-giving in the workplace can be tricky, but a little thoughtfulness goes a long way. Keep it professional, simple, and considerate to ensure your gift is well-received. Don't go over the top either. You don't want to come off as a butt kissing brown nose. Think very carefully about this gift recipient as your future may be dependent on it. Good luck, God Bless and Happy Holidays.

