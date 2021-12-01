Step Into the Rustic Capital Region Treehouse You Dreamed About As A Kid

It's another stunning treehouse rental that will allow you to live and sleep among the trees.

Is there a better way to connect with nature than sleeping in a canopy of leaves? That is the goal of this Airbnb rental in Argyle to give you the full experience of being one with nature. The owner of this one says visitors will experience a "...cozy, rustic treehouse, tucked under a canopy of trees, listening to the whisper of the wind, watching the fireflies dance across an open field on a balmy summers night, and sleeping, nestled above it all!"

As you will see in the exceptional photos below, this one-bedroom treehouse has you literally living among the trees like a bird with stunning natural views from all angles. Whether it is morning coffee on the deck or viewing the stars through the clear roof while you fall asleep every night, you will get to take in the wonders of nature and the nighttime sky.

And the absolute best thing about this place? You can just leave your phone, electronic devices, and endless alerts at home. This treehouse is off the grid with no electricity or wifi in the structure. So once you get over the anxiety of not being connected, you can actually disconnect and enjoy living as one with nature as God intended.

Check out the photos below of the gorgeous spot and find out why this treehouse gets a 5-star rating on Airbnb!

Tour the Rustic Capital Region Treehouse You Dreamed About As A Kid Just about an hour outside of Albany, this location in Argyle offers the splendor of nature and the type of treehouse you wish you could have stayed in when you were a kid!

